Chilliwack Chief grad Zach Giuttari making jump to pro hockey

A former Chilliwack Chief will be turning pro next season.
After four seasons with the Brown University Bears, defenceman Zach Giuttari has signed a professional contract with the American Hockey League’s Hartford Wolfpack. The Wolfpack are the top minor affiliate of the National Hockey League’s New York Rangers, based in Hartford, Connecticut.
Giuttari spent one season with the Chiefs in 2015-16, helping Chilliwack reach the Fred Page Cup final where they fell in six games to the West Kelowna Warriors.
In 73 regular season and playoff games, the now 23-year-old Rhode Island product posted nine goals and 23 points along with dependable defensive play.
Giuttari produced 16 goals and 38 points in 121 career games at Brown U and ended his fourth year captaining the Bears.
Giuttari saw action in one game with the Wolfpack before COVID-19 forced the cancellation of the AHL season.
