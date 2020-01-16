Chilliwack Chief grad Jordan Kawaguchi in Hobey Baker mix

The scoring star with the North Dakota Fighting Hawks is one of 75 skaters on the fan voting list.

Jordan Kawaguchi celebrates during an NCAA men's college hockey game between the Bemidji State Beavers and the University of North Dakota Fighting Hawks at Ralph Engelstad Arena in Grand Forks, ND. Photo by Russell Hons

A former Chilliwack Chief has been nominated for the prestigious Hobey Baker award, and needs your online vote.

Jordan Kawaguchi is one of 18 BCHL alums on in the running for the award given annually to the top player in NCAA men’s college hockey.

The third-year player with the North Dakota Fighting Hawks has exploded for 30 points (10 goals) in 21 games conference and non-conference games this season. In National Collegiate Hockey Conference (NCHC) action this season, the Abbotsfordian is second in scoring with 15 points (two goals) in 10 games.

The Hobey Baker criteria takes more than points into consideration, also evaluating the following:

– Strength of character, on and off the ice.

– Scholastic achievement and sportsmanship.

– Compliance with all NCAA rules, including being a full-time student in an accredited college or university and completing 50 percent or more of the season.

Kawaguchi is in a leadership role for the Fighting Hawks, wearing an alternate ‘A’ for his team.

Seventy five players in total are on the initial Hobey Baker list. Phase one of fan voting runs until March 9, at which point the list will be cut to 10 for phase two. Hobey Hat Trick finalists will be revealed April 2 with the winner being announced April 10 at the Frozen Four tournament in Detroit, Michigan.

Vote for Kawaguchi online here.