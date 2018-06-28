Chilliwack Chief gets taste of the big-league life

2017 draftee Skyler Brind'Amour is attending his 2nd development camp with the NHL's Edmonton Oilers.

Skyler Brind'Amour of the Chilliwack Chiefs (in white) during a December game versus Surrey. The teenager is in Edmonton this week for the Edmonton Oilers development camp. ERIC J. WELSH/ THE PROGRESS

Chilliwack Chief Skyler Brind’Amour and eight other BCHL players are attending the development camps of National Hockey League teams this week.

Brind’Amour, a sixth round draft pick of the Edmonton Oilers in 2017, traveled to the Alberta capital Monday for a three-day camp and shared the ice with former Chiefs defenceman Vincent Desharnais, a seventh round pick of the Oilers in 2016.

Other BCHLers getting a taste of the big-league life this week were Seth Barton (Trail, Detroit Red Wings), Brendan Budy (Langley, Carolina Hurricanes), Angus Crookshank (Langley, Ottawa Senators), Kale Howarth (Trail, Columbus Blue Jackets), Ryan O’Connell (Penticton, Toronto Maple Leafs), Ty Taylor (Vernon, Tampa Bay Lighting), Jonathan Tychonick (Penticton, Ottawa Senators) and Cooper Zech (Wenatchee, Washington Capitals).