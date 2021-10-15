Chilliwack Chief Frankie Carogioiello looks to build on dazzling debut

The BCHL rookie scored three goals and added an assist in his debut against the Langley Rivermen

Frankie Carogioiello is back with the team he never wanted to leave, putting up points for the BCHL’s Chilliwack Chiefs. (Darren Francis photo)

BCHL debuts don’t come a lot better than what Frankie Carogioiello showed last weekend.

The 19-year-old forward scored three times in a 7-5 loss road loss at Langley. He added an assist on Joshua Orrico’s goal for a four-point night.

Carogioiello’s first BCHL goal was a pretty one. He took a backhand pass from linemate Brett Rylance and ripped a shot from the left faceoff dot that beat Langley keeper Ajeet Gundarah.

“It was obviously really special,” the Woodbridge, Ont. product said.

Carogioiello is back with Chilliwack this year after spending most of last season in the USHL. When it looked like the BCHL might not have a season due to COVID, he left extended training camp to join the Muskegon Lumberjacks for 25 games.

“It was a tough decision because I never wanted to leave this place, and I’m glad I was able to come back,” the teenager said. “I didn’t want to go a full year without playing any games, so I am glad I did it, and it was a good experience in Muskegon. But it was always my plan to come back.

“I just feel like the group of guys here, everyone’s tight-knit and everyone cares for each other and that’s a big difference here.”

Carogioiello didn’t put up the numbers he wanted in the USHL.

In those 25 games he scored once, adding three assists. For a guy who’s used to putting up points, it was a challenge.

“It was pretty tough on my confidence, and it’s tough to bounce back, but I had a little confidence from what I did when I played in Chilliwack last year,” he said. “I wanted to make sure I put in a lot more work in the summer to make sure I can produce and help the Chiefs win a championship.”

Carogioiello and his Chiefs are on the road this weekend, facing the same two teams they played last weekend.

They’re in Coquitlam tonight (Oct. 15) to face the Express after beating them 7-2 last weekend. Saturday (Oct. 16) they’re back in Langley, hoping to turn the tables in a rematch with the Rivermen.

“Langley’s a big team. They clog up the middle a lot and they’re good defensively,” Carogioiello said. “But we’ve done some video work on both teams this week, we know what’s coming and we’re really excited for the weekend.”

