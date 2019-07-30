Chilliwack baseball players make B.C. rosters for nationals

Keegan Wong is heading to Nova Scotia and Jude Hall to Saskatchewan for Canadian championships.

Chilliwack’s Keegan Wong will represent B.C. at the 2019 Baseball Canada Championships in Nova Scotia.

The tournament runs Aug. 22-25, 2019 in Bedford and Wong is one of 14 players (plus three alternates) on the Team B.C. roster.

The teenager was one of 50 players who attended an invite-only evaluation camp in Surrey earlier this month.

She’ll lead her team into a 12 team tournament that includes two entries apiece from Nova Scotia and Quebec along with Saskatchewan, Prince Edward Island, Ontario, Newfoundland, New Brunswick, Manitoba, Alberta and B.C.

Wong’s crew will open Aug. 22 with a game against Quebec 2.

Team B.C. has medaled seven times at this event since 1998, most recently winning bronze in 2016.

They finished fifth each of the last two years.

Meanwhile, Chilliwack baseball star Jude Hall is heading to Saskatchewan in August to represent B.C. in the 2019 BIGS Seeds Baseball Canada Cup tournament.

The teenager, who plays for Chilliwack Minor Baseball’s college prep Cougars, was named to the 20 man U-17 roster selected by Baseball B.C.

The U-17 Canada Cup will be held Aug. 7-11 in Regina and feature entries from B.C., Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Newfoundland and Prince Edward Island.

See cup.baseball.ca for more info.