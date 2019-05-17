Chilliwack at the Fraser Valley Track and Field Championships: Senior boys

Fraser Valley Track and Field Championships were held May 13-16 at McLeod Athletic Park in Langley.
Here are the results (finalists only) from the Senior boys group.
Find full results online at fraservalleytrack.net/results.html
———————————————————————————————
100 metre dash
6th – Tyler Parsons (Chilliwack), 11.75 seconds
8th – Wiltosso Neufeld (Unity Christian), 13.88 seconds
———————————
200 metre dash
3rd – Diego Eraso (Sardis), 22.83 seconds
8th – Wiltosso Neufeld (Unity Christian), 25.66 seconds
———————————
400 metre run
2nd – Wiltosso Neufeld (Unity Christian), 50.42 seconds
3rd – Diego Eraso (Sardis), 51.04 seconds
———————————
1500 metre run
12th – Taranpreet Mann (Sardis), 4:33.64
14th – Logan MacDonald (Sardis), 4:43.89
19th – Kieran McRae (Chilliwack), 4:50.19
———————————
3000 metre run
6th – Caleb Graham (Unity Christian), 9:48.22
8th – Logan MacDonald (Sardis), 9:55.73
12th – Taranpreet Mann (Sardis), 10:17.92
19th – Garreth Conner (GW Graham), 10:51.74
———————————
2000 metre 33 inch steeplechase
4th – Caleb Graham (Unity Christian), 6:33.02
8th – Taranpreet Mann (Sardis), 6:57.10
13th – Kieran McRae (Chilliwack), 7:26.87
19th – Lucas Fawcett (Sardis), 7:59.04
———————————
1500 metre race walk
5th – Wilclair Neufeld (Unity Christian), 9:24.49
6th – Samuel Gaertner (Highroad Academy), 9:28.10
———————————
High jump
8th – Lucas Fawcett (Sardis), 1.65 metres
———————————
Long jump
17th – Bedza Mannes (GW Graham), 5.22 metres
———————————
Triple jump
7th – Caleb Graham (Unity Christian), 10.92 metres
9th – Wilclair Neufeld (Unity Christian), 10.63 metres
———————————
Discus 1.75 kilogram
12th – Cole Braun (Sardis), 21.99 metres
———————————
Javelin 800 grams
7th – Josiah Gamlak (Highroad Academy), 40.07 metres