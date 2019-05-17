Chilliwack at the Fraser Valley Track and Field Championships: Senior boys

Track athletes from several local schools competed in Grade 8, junior and senior competition.

Fraser Valley Track and Field Championships were held May 13-16 at McLeod Athletic Park in Langley.

Here are the results (finalists only) from the Senior boys group.

Find full results online at fraservalleytrack.net/results.html

———————————————————————————————

100 metre dash

6th – Tyler Parsons (Chilliwack), 11.75 seconds

8th – Wiltosso Neufeld (Unity Christian), 13.88 seconds

———————————

200 metre dash

3rd – Diego Eraso (Sardis), 22.83 seconds

8th – Wiltosso Neufeld (Unity Christian), 25.66 seconds

———————————

400 metre run

2nd – Wiltosso Neufeld (Unity Christian), 50.42 seconds

3rd – Diego Eraso (Sardis), 51.04 seconds

———————————

1500 metre run

12th – Taranpreet Mann (Sardis), 4:33.64

14th – Logan MacDonald (Sardis), 4:43.89

19th – Kieran McRae (Chilliwack), 4:50.19

———————————

3000 metre run

6th – Caleb Graham (Unity Christian), 9:48.22

8th – Logan MacDonald (Sardis), 9:55.73

12th – Taranpreet Mann (Sardis), 10:17.92

19th – Garreth Conner (GW Graham), 10:51.74

———————————

2000 metre 33 inch steeplechase

4th – Caleb Graham (Unity Christian), 6:33.02

8th – Taranpreet Mann (Sardis), 6:57.10

13th – Kieran McRae (Chilliwack), 7:26.87

19th – Lucas Fawcett (Sardis), 7:59.04

———————————

1500 metre race walk

5th – Wilclair Neufeld (Unity Christian), 9:24.49

6th – Samuel Gaertner (Highroad Academy), 9:28.10

———————————

High jump

8th – Lucas Fawcett (Sardis), 1.65 metres

———————————

Long jump

17th – Bedza Mannes (GW Graham), 5.22 metres

———————————

Triple jump

7th – Caleb Graham (Unity Christian), 10.92 metres

9th – Wilclair Neufeld (Unity Christian), 10.63 metres

———————————

Discus 1.75 kilogram

12th – Cole Braun (Sardis), 21.99 metres

———————————

Javelin 800 grams

7th – Josiah Gamlak (Highroad Academy), 40.07 metres