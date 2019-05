Chilliwack at the Fraser Valley Track and Field Championships: Junior boys

Track athletes from several local schools competed in Grade 8, junior and senior competition.

Fraser Valley Track and Field Championships were held May 13-16 at McLeod Athletic Park in Langley.

Here are the results (finalists only) from the Junior boys group.

Find full results online at fraservalleytrack.net/results.html

100 metre dash

1st – Sawyer Collie (Unity Christian), 11.85 seconds

200 metre dash

1st – Sawyer Collie (Unity Christian), 23.27 seconds

400 metre run

1st – Sawyer Collie (Unity Christian), 53.45 seconds

800 metre run

4th – Finn Longhurst (Sardis), 2:01.65

7th – Connor Crevier ( Sardis), 2:10.74

1500 metre run

3rd – Finn Longhurst (Sardis), 4:20.15

11th – Connor Crevier (Sardis), 4:36.36

21st – Greg De Raadt (Unity Christian), 4:52.57

22nd – Khauner Fast (GW Graham), 4:52.79

3000 metre run

9th – Jack Johnston (Sardis), 9:54.89

13th – Greg De Raadt (Unity Christian), 10:19.40

15th – Khauner Fast (GW Graham), 10:34.60

100 metre 33 inch hurdles

4th – Elijah Grimard (Highroad Academy), 15.33 seconds

300 metre hurdles

6th – Elijah Grimard (Highroad Academy), 44.98 seconds

14th – Brenden Rk (Sardis), 49.76 seconds

1500 metre 30 inch steeplechase

7th – Greg De Raadt (Unity Christian), 4:55.59

1500 metre race walk

2nd – Rylan Laurillard (Sardis), 8:08.81

4th – Calvin Belanger (Sardis), 8:19.20

12th – Levi Van Egdom (Unity Christian), 9:33.00

Long jump

6th – Natanael Haan (Unity Christian), 5.68 metres

Triple jump

8th – Natanael Haan (Unity Christian), 11.40 metres

Discus 1.5 kilograms

10th – Andrew Green (Chilliwack), 24.62 metres