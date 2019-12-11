Chemistry there, but offence lacking for Fury

Elvis Asengi and Shermag Joseph found plenty of chemistry on the right side for the Cowichan Farm Store Fury on Saturday afternoon, causing endless challenges in the Vancouver Island Soccer League Div. 3A match against Vic West Casuals at the Sherman Road turf, but a shortage off offence led to a 2-0 loss for the home team.

“We just could not get a quality shot on target,” Cowichan coach Will Chaster lamented.

Goalkeeper James McBride had several big stops that kept his team in the game.

Cowichan has three wins, three draws and seven losses on the season, and sits eighth in the 10-team division. Chaster hopes the team can turn things around for good in the New Year.

“We are so close to getting our gears all lined up and spinning at top speed,” he said.

The Fury will play their last game of 2019 on the road this Sunday when they visit FC Sagres at Finlayson turf.