Cheetham Team comes in second at Alberni Valley bonspiel

The annual mixed bonspiel drew 37 teams from across the Island and Lower Mainland

The Alberni Valley Curling Club hosted its annual Aurora Roofing Mixed Bonspiel last weekend.

The event, which ran from March 15-17, drew 37 teams from Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland to Port Alberni participate. The theme for this year’s festivities was Ancient Times, and the Snelling Rink from Juan de Fuca picked up the award for Best Costumes.

The Aurora Roofing A Event featured the local Glen Cheetham Team and Randy Zinkiew from Kerry Park. The game was a close one. After four ends, the score was 3-2 for Cheetham, but steal of two points in the eighth end by Zinkiew secured the win for the visiting team with the final score 8-5.

The Twanow Team from Campbell River won the B event sponsored by MacLean&Higgins over the Snelling Team from Juan de Fuca, while the Sandwith Team from Victoria won the Schill Insurance C Event over Team Cowles from Comox.

The D Event, sponsored by Dumas Trucking, went to The Philip Team from Tsawassen over the Birt Team from Qualicum.