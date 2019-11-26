Chase Heat pick up wins versus Princeton, Sicamous

With the game knotted up at three goals apiece late in the second period, Chase Heat goalie Vince Benedetto reaches out to knock the puck away just as the Princeton Posse’s Auburey MacLeod tries to chip it past him during a Heat home game on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. (Rick Koch photo)

Scott Koch

Contributor

This past weekend provided four valuable points for the Chase Heat, but the opposition didn’t make it easy.

On Friday night, at the east end of Shuswap Lake, arch rival Sicamous Eagles welcomed their foes from the west. Former Heat player Brayden Haskell got satisfaction scoring on his former teammates, the only goal in the first period. The second was all Chase, Hayden Wiebe from Evan Vinterlik and Marino Bordin tied the game up. Before the period ended, veteran Brett Alexander scored the game winner aided by Corson Nordick and Jacob Biensch. No scoring in the final frame saw this match go in the books a 2-1 win for the Heat.

Dylan Barton in net denied 26 of 27 shots to lead his team to success.

Saturday night the 23rd at the Art Holding Memorial Arena, the Heat hosted the Princeton Posse.

In the 1st stanza, both teams scored three times, the visitors once again scoring first. Brandon Gremaud took it upon his self to make it 1-1 on a short-handed, unassisted charge down the ice. That got the fans out of their seats, a hooting and a hollering. Less then than minutes later, the Posse retook the lead.

Read more: Shuswap food banks size up needs as holidays approach

Read more: Wonka’s chocolate factory in production at Salmon Arm Secondary

Read more: Back road to Salmon Arm beach low priority as ‘mountainside slowly sliding’

Colton Nikiforuk couldn’t put up with that and put the biscuit in the basket from Jayden Russell and Evan Hughes. Not totally satisfied with that, Nikiforuk did his own impression of Gremaud, scoring short-handed and unassisted to take the lead. That was short lived as Princeton tied the game before period’s end. In the second, there was no scoring but the on-ice antics gained a higher level of rowdiness. In the 3rd, the antics continued while the Heat popped a pair of goals. Cam Watson from his good friend Hughes placed the puck in the neighbour’s net prior to Hughes scoring from Wiebe and Biensch.

At the 60-minute mark, the Heat had earned a 5-3 victory. Vince Bennedetto stopped 29 of 32 in providing his team the ability to succeed.

To end the month, the locals welcome the Creston Valley Thundercats on Friday the 29th, followed by a clash in 100 Mile House versus the Wranglers on Saturday.

Heat Beat: At Friday night’s game, the camouflage jerseys will be auctioned off with the proceeds going to the local Legion Poppy Fund to assist our veterans. A nice keepsake for donating to a very worthy cause, see you at the game!

@SalmonArmnewsroom@saobserver.netLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter