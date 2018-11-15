Chase Heat offence catches fire in weekend games

This past weekend was Remembrance Day on the 11th, on which the 100th anniversary of Armistice brought to our attention the "War of all Wars,"and the sacrifices made by so many for future Canadians.

With the Nelson Leafs up 5 to 3 late in the second period, Chase Heat goalie Geoff Drought tries to stop the shot tipped by the Leafs’ Easton Jolie. (Rick Koch photo)

This past weekend was Remembrance Day on the 11th, on which the 100th anniversary of Armistice brought to our attention the “War of all Wars,”and the sacrifices made by so many for future Canadians.

It is as a result of those sacrifices that we enjoy our freedom and standard of living not found in many places around the world. One of those freedoms is the ability for young men and women to enjoy the pursuit of sports, alongside the many fans. And while it’s so often taken for granted, it shouldn’t be. The 11th is a day of remembrance and a reminder of our good fortune in the pursuit of happiness. Lest we forget.

The Chase Heat took part in the Remembrance Day parade and service and continue through the month of November to assist the Chase Legion Poppy campaign by wearing camouflage jerseys that will be silent auctioned on Nov. 24. The profits from that initiative will be donated to the poppy fund.

Related: Chase Heat break their drought with two wins over Sicamous Eagles

On the hockey front, the Heat enjoyed a successful weekend, nabbing three of a possible four points in a pair of home games. On Friday the ninth, the Neil Murdoch Division-leading Nelson Leafs were the opposing team. Nelson is currently one of the top teams in the 20-team KIJHL.

In the first period, the visitors gained a two-goal lead before Evan Vinterlik scored, assisted by Brendan Moore and Breckin Erichuk. In the second, the Leafs popped in two more to take a commanding 4-1 lead. Vinterlik with his second from Erichuk and Quinn Slezak gave the homeside hope. Nelson counted another goal, prior to Cam Watson on the man advantage slapping a bullet in the net from Evan Hughes and Brandon Gremaud.

In the third, the Heat mounted a gallant comeback, with leading scorer Gavin Mattey from Gremaud and Cody Allen, followed by a one-timing Allen blasting a point shot into the mesh from Watson and Erichuk. After 60 minutes the game was tied at 5-5. Two five-minute periods of overtime changed nothing and the two foes shared a tie, good for a point in the standings.

Related: Chase Heat lose two against 100 Mile House Wranglers

On Saturday, Nov. 10, Veterans Night, found the Heat guests watching the team fire eight goals in a dominant win. In the first, the locals fired four unanswered goals: Garrick Ward from Erichuk and Vinterlik, Mattey from Gremaud and Hughes. Those were followed by Tyson Lampreau with his first KIJHL goal from Wyatt Kelly and Russell Hassler, and then Brayden Haskell from Brett Alexander and Tyler Collens. In the second, Erichuk made it 5-0 from Hassler and Ward before the Summerland Steam scored. After 40 minutes the scoreboard read 5-1 Heat.

In the third, Ethan Joe popped one in from Kelly and Lampreau, then the Steam scored, followed by Hughes from Marino Bordin. Summerland scored to make it 7-3 but Captain Watson put a bow on the present, ably assisted by Gremaud and Erichuk. The final, a breathtaking 8-3 triumph over a very good competitor.

Acquisitions and Trades: The Heat have worked diligently to improve the on ice product. Several new faces have come via trades; Wyatt Kelly from Summerland and Breckin Erichuk from Osoyoos. Both have made a significant difference with Erichuk tied for the team lead in scoring. Ethan Joe was basically sitting at home out of hockey when the Heat made the call, the free agent adds size and energy a valuable commodity. Evan Vinterlik arrived from Verdun in the Manitoba Junior Hockey League and made an immediate impact with two goals in his first game. On the sidelines due to injuries are recently returned 19-year-old defenceman Caleb Biensch and veteran Brendan Laing; both bring experience and leadership to the young troop. Biensch and Lang along with 20-year-old veteran Cody Allen, Quinn Slezak and Cam Watson will provide a strong back end, augmented by 4 rookies. The Heat hit the highway to take on the league-leading Kelowna Chiefs on Nov. 17, followed by a clash in Kamloops on Sunday versus the Storm. On Nov. 24 they face the North Okanagan Knights in Chase at Camo Jersey Auction Night.

@SalmonArmnewsroom@saobserver.netLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter