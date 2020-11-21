Chase Heat burn North Okanagan Knights before COVID-19 pauses KIJHL

The Knights lost 7-3 Friday, one day before the league announced a two-week pause due to COVID-19

The North Okanagan Knights were able to squeeze in a game against the Chase Heat before a weeks long KIJHL hiatus kicks in.

When they get back from the break, which comes due to concerns around the spread of COVID-19, their next concern will be to manage the goals against.

The Knights lost to the Heat by a score of 7-3 at Armstrong’s Nor-Val Arena Friday, Nov. 20. Marino Bordin, Jacob Biensch and Jarod Sigouin each scored a pair of goals for the Heat, who improve to a 2-0-1 record and sit atop the Doug Birks Division.

The Knights have played three regular season games after a delayed start to the season due to COVID-19. The team is still in search of its first win, holding a 0-2-1 record.

They won’t have an opportunity to get their first W for some time. On Saturday (Nov. 21) the KIJHL announced a pause on regular season play until Dec. 9 at the earliest, following sweeping restrictions from the public health officer Thursday in response to the surging pandemic.

Twelve teams were in action Friday, Nov. 20, prior to the latest announcement. Fourteen were on the schedule, but the game between the Revelstoke Grizzlies and Golden Rockets was postponed as the Town of Golden awaited clarification on the provincial health order.

