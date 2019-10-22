Charles Hays boys are kings of the Northwest cross country zones

The Charles Hays Secondary junior boys faced off against six schools in the Northwest and came out the reigning champs of cross country.
On the weekend of Oct. 19 Prince Rupert, Haida Gwaii and Terrace met on Smithers’ home turf for a zone competition.
The junior boys won the banenr for the team event, having the most runners with the lowest times. Daylyn Moraes was the only CHSS senior represented at the event along with his seven junior team mates.
Johnathan Prillo placed first overall out of 25 runners, in individual scores, with a time of 17:50 in the 4.5 km race.
Coach Melissa Bishop also noted the performance of Josh Leighton who has been on of the fastest runners all season for the team. Leighton was Rupert’s second highest runner, earning fourth place with a time of 18:34.
“We dominated that field,” she said.
The team qualified for provincials in Abbottsford, and six of the boys also qualified as individuals. Bishop said they are still undecided if they will be attending due to logitisics.
“I am very proud of their hard work and dedication over the season and very impressed by their personal accomplishments,” Bishop said.
