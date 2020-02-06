Chargers finish strong at BC Christian tourney

DCS BC Christian Championship all-star Michaela Wall drives to the basket during her team’s second-round game against Pacific Academy at Cowichan Secondary School on Friday. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)

The host Duncan Christian School Chargers finished strong at the B.C. Christian Schools junior girls basketball championship last weekend, winning their last two games to place seventh overall.

The Chargers started play on Saturday with a 31-24 win over Vancouver Christian, then defeated Richmond Christian 39-22 in a rematch of a game from the previous day.

Richmond had previously edged Duncan Christian 19-18 on Friday afternoon. The Chargers also lost to Pacific Academy on Friday evening by a 42-16 final score.

Credo Christian finished as tournament champions ahead of second-place Pacific Christian. Michaela Wall was named as the Chargers’ representative on the all-star team.

Both DCS junior teams ended up beating Vancouver Christian at their respective B.C. Christian championships, as the Chargers boys team matched the girls result at their tournament in Chilliwack. Those victories are significant as DCS principal Jeremy Tinsley has accepted the job of superintendent at Vancouver Christian starting next year.

“We joked with the students in this morning’s assembly about the real reason why Mr. Tinsley is heading to Vancouver,” DCS athletic director Tom Veenstra said. “To help develop Vancouver Christian’s basketball program.”

Tinsley has spent 12 years at Duncan Christian, including the last seven as principal of the high school. He will also be taking with him one of DCS’s stronger Grade 9 basketball and volleyball players, his oldest daughter Sophia.