Champion Lakes Golf Course tees off April 17

Golfers can make their tee times for the opening of Champion Lakes golf course on Saturday

Champion Lakes Golf Course manager Kevin Nesbitt tees off on the first hole on a sunny afternoon. Golfers can make their tee times now and tee off on Saturday for the opening of the Champion Lakes course. Photo: Jim Bailey

The grass is green and the greens are in great shape, as Champion Lakes Golf and Country Club gets set to tee off this weekend.

The course located just east of Fruitvale is arguably the best nine-hole executive course in the West Kootenay and invites golfers of all ages and abilities to hit the fairways.

Champion Lakes manager Kevin Nesbitt says the whole course is in incredible condition for this time of year.

“It came through the winter really well,” said Nesbitt. “There are some pockets of snow (on Tuesday) in certain sections, especially in the low areas, but hopefully with the nice weather they will be cleared up by Saturday.”

The driving range will also be opened on April 17, however, the restaurant is looking at a May 1 opening date and, depending on provincial health orders, may be restricted to patio only.

“Patio service is always going to be there but it sounds like no indoor dining will be available even after Apr. 19,” said Nesbitt. “But we’re lucky we have such a large patio, to make it safe for everyone.”

The challenging, yet, family friendly course will have COVID protocols in place and patrons are asked to wear masks when inside the building, including the pro-shop, bathrooms, restaurant, and when not seated on the patio.

Last year at this time, the golf season was put on hold for most courses in Canada after BC Golf and Golf Canada requested all courses close in respect of the Provinical Health Officer’s (PHO) recommendations regarding COVID-19.

However, given the individual nature of the game, courses were permitted to open if they followed the new rules of operation.

The same rules will be in effect this year at Champion Lakes.

Players will have to book tee times over the phone, and give the names all the golfers in the group.

The course asks that players respect the six-foot distancing on the course and share golf carts only with people in your household.

“There will be very similar protocols as last year with masks inside, social distancing and sanitizing,” added Nesbitt. “That’s the biggest thing, making sure everyone can enjoy a round of golf, but most importantly everyone stays safe as well.”

Golfers can make tee times this week, with the first tee off at 11 a.m. Saturday due to potential frost in the morning. Power carts won’t be available this weekend. Phone 250-367-7001 for tee times or book online at golfchampionlakes.com.

