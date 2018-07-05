Chai, Steinke shooting for top-20

Brandon Chai and Jaden Steinke are shooting for top-20 finishes in the 72-hole B.C. Junior Boys Golf Championships at the Kamloops Golf and Country Club.

Chai, a Kalamalka Laker grad, was 3-under at 75-72-147 going into third-round action Thursday afternoon, while Steinke, a VSS Panther, produced 71-76-147. They were in a nine-way share of 22nd place. There was a field of 90 with Braeden Cooper and Dexter Weiten of Vernon both missing the 36-hole cut.

Khan Lee of Langley was 7-under after two rounds (70, 67) and led the tourney as of Thursday noon.

Three golfers were second at 142: Song Bai of Vancouver (Marine Drive), Zach Ryujin of North Vancouver (Marine Drive) and Joel Veenstra of Smithers.

Cole Wilson of Kelowna (Okanagan Club) was the top Zone 2 player at 73-70-143 heading into third-round action.

Meanwhile, Bryce Barker of Coldstream (Predator Ridge) shot 76-74-75-225 to finish in a three-way share of 18th spot in the B.C. Mid-Am & Mid Master at Hyde Mountain in Sicamous.

Jay Snyder of Vancouver (Shaughnessy) topped the field of 89 at 3-under 213 (74-71-68) for a one-stroke victory over Brent Wilson of Cobble Hill (Gorge Vale), who carded 74-68-72.

Former Vernon Hillview pro Lance Lundy (Big Sky, Pemberton) was one of four players tied for 11th. Lundy finished 74-75-72.

Jim Ryan of Vernon (Spallumcheen) fashioned 79-83-82 for a three-way share of 57th place.