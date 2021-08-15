Central Vancouver Island Rage squad bags bronze at softball provincials

Central Vancouver Island Rage show off the bronze medals they won at the Women’s D Softball BC Provincial Championships. (CVI Rage photo)

The Central Vancouver Island Rage took home the bronze medal at the Women’s D Softball BC Provincial Championships, held recently in Victoria.

After dropping their first game against I’d Hit That from Nanaimo, CVI had to work extra hard to earn a spot in the medal rounds. They beat Misfits, Steelers and Extreme along the way to earn the right to face the host team, Victoria Envy.

The Rage lost and earned the bronze medal while they Envy advanced to the final but were beaten by I’d Hit That, who ended up winning the gold.

Oceanside Minor Softball will resume playing in September. Tyouts for the U12B and U10B squads will be held.

— NEWS Staff

Parksville Qualicum Beach News