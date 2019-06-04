Submitted photoThe Central Vancouver Island Rage U16 proudly show off the bronze medal they won at the Alberni Valley Bantam Blast.

Central Vancouver Island Rage had a blast taking home fastpitch bronze

The Central Vancouver Island Rage U16B girls fastpitch team brought home the bronze medal from the Alberni Valley Bantam Blast softball tournament that was held in Port Alberni.

After finishing fifth following round-robin play, the Rage lost a close game against the eventual silver medallists, the Langford Lighting. They edged out U14A Victoria Devils and went on to beat Lakehill 3-1 to secure the bronze medal.

Although strong pitching and hitting efforts were on display, it was defence that proved to be the key ingredient in securing the team’s success that weekend.

The Race are currently preparing for Zone Playdowns, to earn their way into the Provincial Championships this year, as well as for the Canada Cup Showcase tournament at Softball City in early July.

— NEWS Staff

