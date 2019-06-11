Central Okanagan Sports Hall of Fame announces 2019 inductees

Six new athletes and community sports builders are set to be inducted in November ceremony

Daphne Richard (from left), Roger Lafontaine and Robyn Buna at the Central Okanagan Sports Hall of Fame’s 2019 inductee announcement on June 11. (Michael Rodriguez / Kelowna Capital News)

The Central Okanagan Sports Hall of Fame has announced its 2019 inductees.

The 2019 class sees six new athletes and community sports builders inducted, including two Olympic gold medallists.

The full list of inductees is as follows:

Kelsey Serwa—Athlete

2014 Olympic silver medallist in ski cross

2018 Olympic gold medallist in ski cross

2011 World Champion

Robyn Buna—Athlete

Kelowna Civic Awards Athlete of the Year 2007 for Basketball

National collegiate champion with Simon Fraser University

National Tournament MVP 2010

Tania Jones—Athlete

BC High School cross-country champion

Canadian University gold medallist

Canadian marathon champion

Duncan McNaughton—Athlete

Olympic gold medal in 1932 high jump (only Canadian to do so until 2016 Rio Olympics)

Inducted into Canadian Sports Hall of Fame in 1955

Passed away at age 87 in 1998

Daphne Richard—Builder

Won a bronze medal at the 2003 Pan American Games in the equine sport of endurance

Fourth place at World Championships in Dubai in 2005

Served on FOSS (Friends of South Slopes) for 18 years. Developed Bellevue Provincial Park for recreational use

Roger Lafontaine—Pioneer Builder

Co-founder of Okanagan Track Club

38 years of coaching, refereeing, administration

National award for refereeing

Roger Lafontaine played a role in the lives of many Kelowna athletes, including two fellow inductees.

Tania Jones was part of the Okanagan Track Club, and Robyn Buna was part of Kelowna Minor Basketball, of which Lafontaine was also a founder.

“It’s great to look at and say, ‘yeah, we had a little something to do with that,'” Lafontaine said. “You see these kids, and they all go through things. It’s fabulous to know maybe somewhere along the line we touched some of these things.”

Though not all of the inductees could make it to the announcement, all plan to be present at the official induction on Nov. 21.

Michael Rodriguez