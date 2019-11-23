Celebrating the season at the QARA year-end banquet

Quesnel's Dustin Brown took top place in the Mini Stocks and Quinton Bonn won Rookie of the Year

Rookie of the year Quinton Bonn clutches his impressive trophy at the 64th annual QARA banquet.Submitted photo

After a hard year spent tolling over their cars in garages while wearing coveralls, the drivers and their crews who make up the Quesnel Auto Racing Association (QARA) donned some nicer apparel and treated themselves to a night out.

The QARA held its annual banquet and awards show on Saturday (Nov. 16), marking 64 years as a group that has contributed to the fabric of Quesnel society.

The dinner and celebration was held at the Billy Barker Hotel and Casino, and it went really well, according to the club’s vice-president, Mike Spooner.

“A bunch of people from Williams Lake and Prince George came down, and we had between 60 and 70 people there,” he says. “Everybody had a good time. Music was playing, people were dancing, and the food was really good.”

For the award winners, the taste of victory ranked up there with the Billy Barker’s grub.

Quesnel Iron Street Stocks

1st #9 Lyle McComber from Prince George

2nd #27 Arnie Kunka from Williams Lake

3rd #71 Lloyd Olson from Quesnel

Prism Towing Mini Stocks

1st #22 Dustin Brown from Quesnel

2nd #69 Kolton Appler from Prince George

3rd #96 Mitch Rollo from Quesnel

Rookie of the Year: #11 Quinton Bonn, Quesnel (14 years old)

Sponsor of the Year: Dave Zacharias from United Concrete

President’s Award: Mallory Huska

Spooner says next year’s celebration will be even bigger. Not only is it the club’s 65th anniversary, but it is also president Gerry Brown’s 40th year with the club.

READ MORE: Terrific Tri-City finals at Quesnel’s Gold Pan Speedway

sports@quesnelobserver.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter