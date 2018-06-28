Cedar Kings’ winning streak comes to a halt

The Mission Cedar Kings’ impressive undefeated run has come to an end.

The club’s seven-game unbeaten streak came to a thud this weekend, with a pair of losses to the Port Moody Express and the Coquitlam Cobras.

Saturday’s game in Port Coquitlam against the Express was a battle for first place in the West Central Senior C Lacrosse League, and the teams were tied at two after one.

Port Moody went up 4-2 after two, but the Cedar Kings didn’t give up and scored a pair of shorthanded goals to tie the game in the third.

The Express then replied with two power play goals late in the game to earn the 6-4 win.

Mission’s Gavan Sand led the way with two goals, while Jordan Robb and Owen Munro also tallied. Tyler Voisey collected a pair of assists in the loss.

The Cedar Kings returned to action on Sunday in Langley, but narrowly fell 9-8 to the Cobras.

Mission led 4-3 after one and 7-6 after two, but penalty troubles led to the Cobras connecting on several power play goals to earn the win. The third period saw Mission charged with five penalties, while Coquitlam was tagged with only one.

Sand had four points (two goals, two assists) in the loss, with Voisey adding one goal and three helpers.

Cody Thompson, Steven Aldcroft, Mat Cruickshank, John Makowsky and Munro also all scored goals.

Thompson and Aldcroft both had three-point nights, while goalie Wes Perry made 24 saves in the loss.

Mission’s record now drops to 8-3-1 after the unsuccessful weekend, and they now fall to third place in the WCSCLL.

The team is off this weekend, but returns to action on July 7, when they take on the Richmond Roadrunners in Port Coquitlam at 5:15 p.m.

The club then battles the Langley Warriors in Port Moody on July 8 at 7:30 p.m.

For more on the team, visit wcsll.teamopolis.com.