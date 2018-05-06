Cedar Kings fall to Coquitlam

The second period spelled doom for the Mission Cedar Kings on Saturday.

After opening the game with a 2-2 first period against the Coquitlam Cobras, penalty troubles contributed to four Cobras goals and Mission fell behind 6-4 after two.

The Cedar Kings couldn’t battle back, as both teams added another pair each in the final frame as the Cobras handed Mission an 8-6 loss.

Mission’s Cody Thompson was the Cedar Kings’ top producer on Saturday, collecting three goals and one assist.

Other goal scorers were Branden Bloom, Mat Cruickshank and John Makowsky.

Gavan Sand added three assists, while Jordan Robb recorded a pair of helpers and Travis Laycock picked up one assist.

Cedar Kings goalie Jeff Lissimore was busy, making 44 saves in the loss.

Saturday marked the debut for Cruickshank, and also saw the West Central Senior C Lacrosse League debut of 16-year-old defender Aiden Foxcroft.

Mission’s record falls to 1-2 on the season, and they sit tied for fifth place in the WCSLL.

Defence hasn’t been an early problem for Mission, as they have only allowed 18 goals, which is the third lowest amount in the league.

Scoring goals has been more difficult, as the Cedar Kings have tallied just 16 times, also the third lowest amount in the league.

The club next takes on the Burnaby Lakers on Saturday at 8:15 p.m. in Port Coquitlam.

Mission then battles the North Shore Indians at 5:15 p.m. in Port Coquitlam on May 12.

For more on the team and the league, visit wcsll.teamopolis.com.