Cedar Kings drop opener

Mission's Joel Dahlgren controls the ball during WCSSL action in Port Coquitlam on Saturday. Photo by: Sarah Graham

The Mission Cedar Kings are back, and opened the West Central Senior C Lacrosse League season by pushing the defending league champions to the limit in Port Coquitlam on Saturday.

The Kings fell 6-5 in overtime to the Maple Ridge Burrards, and now look to get in the win column tomorrow (Saturday) against the Richmond Roadrunners in Poco.

Mission got goals from Tony Corbin (two), Cody Thompson, Paul Makowsky and Aaron Lissimore. Linden Beakau contributed with a pair of assists, and goalie Jeff Lissimore made 27 saves in a losing cause.

The teams were tied at two after one period, and Ridge jumped out to a 4-3 lead after two. Mission outscored the Burrards 2-1 in the third to send the game to overtime.

The Cedar Kings kicked off the 2018 campaign with a preseason road trip to Victoria in late-March. Mission took on a team consisting of players from the Victoria Tugmen, Victoria Jokers and Wsanec Arrows and defeated them 16-1 on March 24.

The club wrapped up the trip with a 12-6 win over the Victoria Blazers on March 25.

Mission next takes on the Roadrunners tomorrow at 8:15 p.m. in Port Coquitlam.

They wrap up the month with a game against the Coquitlam Cobras on April 28 at the same time and location.

Scheduled games in May include a date with the Burnaby Lakers on May 5 and a game on May 12 against the North Shore Indians.

Cedar Kings representatives said they would like to get another home game at the Mission Leisure Centre like they did in 2017.

Last year saw the club host the Port Moody Express in front of a significant crowd, and team officials said they want to recapture more of that magic in 2018.

The other big event the team is working towards is the Alcan Provincials, which occur in August.

For more on the team, follow them on Twitter @CedarKingsLax.