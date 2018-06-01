Cedar Kings down Pioneers

The Mission Cedar Kings took care of their biggest rival on Saturday.

Mission edged the Ladner Pioneers 5-4 in the latest chapter of the deep feud between the two West Central Senior C Lacrosse League clubs, which significantly heated up last year when the Cedar Kings knocked the Pioneers out of the playoffs.

The teams split the season series last year, with both games being decided by one goal, and that trend continued in Port Coquitlam on Saturday.

Ladner went up 2-0 in the first period, taking advantage of Cedar Kings’ penalty troubles, and Mission answered with two goals in the second period but still trailed 3-2 after two.

The Pioneers went up 4-2 early in the third period, but Mission roared to life with three unanswered goals to earn the win.

Tony Corbin led the Mission offence with a pair of goals, while Mitch Cavallarin added one goal and three assists. Cody Thompson and John Makowsky scored the other goals for the Cedar Kings. Gavan Sand and Owen Munro recorded two assists apiece.

Goalie Jeff Lissimore made 41 saves in the win, and also helped out offensively with one assist.

The Cedar Kings now sit tied for second in the WCSCLL with a record of 4-1-1. They’re just one point behind the first-place Ridge Attack.

Next up for Mission is a pair of big games this weekend, as they take on the Burnaby Lakers on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and then the Port Coquitlam Hitmen on Sunday at 4 p.m.

The Lakers sit in 10th place in the WCSCLL, while the Hitmen rank sixth. Both games occur at the Langley Events Centre’s Fieldhouse.

For more on the team and the league, visit wcsll.teamopolis.com.