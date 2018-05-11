Cedar Kings down Lakers

Mission gets back on winning track over Burnaby

Mission’s Gavan Sand fights through a Lakers check during WCSLL action in Port Coquitlam on Saturday. (Sarah Graham photo)Mission’s Gavan Sand fights through a Lakers check during WCSLL action in Port Coquitlam on Saturday. (Sarah Graham photo)

A second-period offensive explosion helped guide the Mission Cedar Kings back to their winning ways on Saturday.

After going up 2-1 at the end of the first, Mission tallied six unanswered goals in the middle frame to cruise to an eventual 8-4 win over the Burnaby Lakers in Port Coquitlam.

Cedar Kings goal scorers were: Mitch Cavallarin (two), Gavan Sand (two), Owen Munro (two), Cody Thompson and Travis Laycock.

Brenton Graham led all Mission players with two assists.

Also picking up assists were: Cavallarin, Tyler Voisey, Aaron Lissimore, Joel Dahlgren and Josh Kaiser.

Mission goalie Wes Perry, making his first appearance between the pipes for the club in 2018, made 30 saves to earn the win.

The Cedar Kings’ record in West Central Senior C Lacrosse League regular-season action improves to 2-2-1 after the win, and they sit tied for fourth in the league.

Mission next takes on the North Shore Indians on Saturday at 5:15 p.m. in Port Coquitlam.

As of press time, that is the only future game scheduled for the Cedar Kings.

For more information on the team and the league, visit:

wcsll.teamopolis.com.