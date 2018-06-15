Cedar Kings beat Indians

Mission’s Rod Sailes fights for the ball with an Indians player on Saturday. (Sarah Graham)

The Mission Cedar Kings kept pace with the first-place Port Moody Express and continued their red-hot play with a 13-5 win over the North Shore Indians in Port Coquitlam on Saturday.

It’s the sixth straight win for the club.

Mission’s Brenton Graham was on fire, collecting five goals to lead the way offensively and Cody Thompson added four goals and an assist. Owen Munro contributed with one goal and three assists, while Joel Dahlgren (one goal and two assists) and Branden Bloom (three assists) both had three point nights.

Other Cedar Kings producers from the game included: Steve Aldcroft (one goal), Ryan Heard (one goal), Mitch Cavallarin (two assists), Dryden Valade (two assists), Carson L’Arrivee (one assist) and Tyler Voisey (one assist).

Mission goalie Jeff Lissimore made 22 saves in the win, and also was credited with one assist.

The Cedar Kings were up 5-3 after one, but then outscored the Indians 3-1 in the second and 5-1 in the third.

Mission’s record improves to 7-1-1 in West Central Senior C Lacrosse League action, and they remain tied for first overall with the Express.

The Cedar Kings return to action on Saturday at 8:15 p.m. in Port Coquitlam when they square off against the third-place Maple Ridge Attack.

Mission then has a huge game on June 23 when they take on the Express in what could be a battle for first-place in the league. That game occurs at 5:15 p.m. in Port Coquitlam.

For more information on the league, visit wcsll.teamopolis.com.