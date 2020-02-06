Cedar 12K run is this weekend

Nanaimo’s most popular road race returns this weekend. The Cedar 12K takes place Sunday, Feb. 9.

“The Bastion Run Club is pleased to welcome runners back to the Cedar 12K,” said Jim Rutherford, race director, in a press release. “For the second consecutive year the race is being held on our flatter out-and-back course that follows Quennell Road, with lake views and scenic countryside.”

The race starts and finishes on Gould Road near Cedar Intermediate School. The race starts at 11 a.m., with an early 10:30 a.m. start for walkers and slower joggers.

Registration is $30 at www.islandseries.org, but race-day registration will bump up to $50. A short, free kids’ fun run takes place after the main run, before the awards ceremony.

For more information about the Vancouver Island Race Series, visit www.islandseries.org.

editor@nanaimobulletin.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter