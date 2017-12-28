CBC Bearcats hosting junior basketball camp

The Columbia Bible Bearcats are hosting a junior basketball program in the new year.

The CBC Bearcats men’s basketball team is set to kick off the new year teaching youth the fundamentals of the sport.

The Junior Bearcats winter camp runs from Jan. 2 to 4 inside Columbia Place at Columbia Bible College, and is open for all levels of basketball players from Grades 5 to 9.

The camp runs from noon to 3:30 p.m. on all three days, and throughout the week participants will take part in on-court and off-court training that focuses on fundamental skills, game play, life skills and more. All three days will also feature scrimmages and individual competitions.

Goals of the camp are to have fun, be active, learn the ins and outs of basketball, introduce players to collegiate-level instruction and teach players skills that will help them excel at the high school and post-secondary levels.

The camp is run by Bearcats men’s head coach Matthew Boulton, and will also feature appearances by many Bearcats players. The cost of the three-day camp is $65.

For more information, visit jrbearcats.ca.