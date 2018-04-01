Cattle Penners dig in at the North Thompson Agriplex

The BC Team Cattle Penning Association were back at the North Thompson Agriplex this past weekend for the seventh time since 2015 for two days of non-stop action and competition.

BC Team Cattle Penning Association competitor Randy Ophus bends his galloping horse around a white steer to move it out of the herd in the North Thompson Agriplex in Barriere. The digital time clock in the background shows 1.558 of the team’s two minute time limit has already been used.

Over 300 teams of three riders and their horses spent two full days separating their assigned three head of cattle from individual herds of 30, then quickly moving them up the arena into a small catch pen before a two minute time limit is called.

Fast action, superb horsemanship and cow savvy provided plenty to see for the spectators.

Teams came from all over B.C., with some from as far as Vancouver Island and Dawson Creek. Prize money for the weekend include a $15,000 added purse split equally.

If you missed it, you can catch up, as the penners will all be back at the North Thompson Agriplex in Barriere on Apr. 21 – 22. Spectators are welcome, admission is free.

If you would like to find out more about the BC Team Cattle Penning Association go to: https://bctcpa.net.