Castlegar’s Selkirk Challengers wrap up season

The Selkirk Challengers gymnastics team had a very successful finish to the season.

In the Kimberley Coconut Cup, June 1 and 2, two of the six competitive gymnasts had overall podium finishes (first and third) in their level.

The following weekend, at the Kelowna Ogopogo Invitational, three different competitive gymnasts all came in third overall in their categories. Both of these competitions have many athletes from Alberta as well as from B.C., so it is a good opportunity to test the skills of the gymnasts.

Head coach Rhonda Saunders was very pleased with the results in these final competitions. “Several girls received their first ever podium finishes in these competitions, showing how much they have achieved this year,” she said. “Many others had personal best scores in their individual events.”

Kimberley Coconut Cup: June 1-2

JO1: Sandra McPhail – silver all-around score (gymnasts not ranked at this level). McPhail also received the spirit award for her session.

JO2: Kira Streloff – silver all-around score (gymnasts not ranked at this level)

JO3: Hayleigh Morris – third on vault.

JO5: Emma McLachlan – only competitor at this level. Achieved a personal best score on vault for the season.

JO6: Adriana Wilson – first all around, first on bar and floor, second on beam, and third on vault.

High School 1: Megan Richdale, third overall, third on beam and floor

Kelowna Ogopogo Invitational: June 7-9

JO2: Zoe Bombier, Alexia Popoff, Kira Streloff, and Raelie Edwards –silver all-around score. Jordie Foley – bronze all-around score (gymnasts not ranked at this level).

JO4 Senior 1: Jenna Postnikoff, third overall, third on bars, second on floor

JO4 Senior 2: Cayden Farnum, third overall, with first on beam, second on floor and third on vault.

High School 1: Grace Cline, third overall with first on floor and first on vault.