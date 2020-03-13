Castlegar’s Dam City Rollers celebrate 10 years of roller derby

Castlegar’s Dam City Rollers are ready to blow out the competition at their 10th anniversary game: Dam Birthday Bash. They’ll celebrate their decade of fun at the Selkirk College gymnasium on Saturday, when the regional travel team takes on Calgary’s Dream Team at an all-ages, family-friendly event.

“This event is a huge deal for me. Being a part of this amazing organization for 10 years makes me smile,” says Dam City captain Amber Jinjoe, known on the track as Jinjoe Fight-Us. “I’m hoping this is just a milestone for me, and I continue with derby for 10 more years.”

Shaw Spotlight will be broadcasting the event live on TV and on the Community Link YouTube Channel. The Moving Mosaic Samba Band will bring their high energy arsenal to centre track for an upbeat half-time performance that honours cooperation, collaboration, and celebration. The beer gardens and afterparty promises to carry that energy throughout the night.

Doors open at 5 p.m. with the first whistle at 6 p.m. Entry is by donation — cash or a non-perishable food item — to the Community Harvest Food Bank.

“Kicking back to the community to thank them for all the love and support they’ve given us over the last decade means the world,” adds Jinjoe.

The Dam City Rollers started as a house team 10 years ago under the West Kootenay Roller Derby League. Over the years, they’ve adapted and changed their focus to become a regional travel team.

This season is shaping up to be a worthy marker in the team’s history. Dam City took third place at Daze of Derby, hosted by the NWO Rollergirls this past November. The two-day derby extravaganza featured teams from throughout B.C. and Washington playing back-to-back games.

After Dam Birthday Bash, the team heads to Calgary to play the Dream Team again in April before setting their sights on another win at the Nanaimo tournament Tidal Tracks. The Dams were successful at last year’s two-day event — hosted by the Harbour City Rollers — and are hopeful for a repeat victory this year.

“While I haven’t been with the team for the whole 10 years, I’m super proud to be a part of this group of women. They’ve created an incredibly welcoming environment that still allows me to be competitive,” says assistant captain Carly Cotton, aka Snarly. “Derby has really evolved from its more theatrical roots to become a more strategic and technical game.”

The Dam City Rollers rely on fundraising to cover travel costs and are currently selling tickets for their annual raffle, boasting three prize baskets featuring some big-ticket items, including a custom-wrapped beer fridge and a one-night stay at The Josie Hotel.

The team will kickstart their fundraising at the Dam Birthday Bash, an event that’s shaping up to be one not to miss.

“People can expect an exciting display of fast-paced roller derby,” adds Jinjoe. “These games are fascinating whether or not you know how the game works, and it’s a fun evening out that also supports local charities and businesses.”

