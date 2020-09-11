Castlegar’s Cobra Climb stairs closed due to storm damage

A tree fell on the roof of the popular exercise spot.

A popular exercise spot in Castlegar has been closed due to storm damage.

A tree fell on the roof of the Cobra Climb stairs earlier this week.

The Cobra Climb is a set of 188 outdoor covered stairs in Kinnaird climbing 50 meters in elevation. The bottom of the stairs are located on 10th Avenue and the top of the stairs are at the old Kinnaird Middle School site.

The City of Castlegar says the stairs were unsafe for public use and will remain closed until further notice.

The city will notify the public once the stairs are safe to use again.

