Castlegar STARSkaters reach podium 16 times

The Castlegar Skating Club STARSkaters competed at the West Kootenay Invitational in Beaver Valley from Dec. 1 to 3 with outstanding results.

Castlegar STARSkaters reached the podium 16 times. Several skaters also qualified to represent the Kootenay Regional Team which will compete at the Super Series held in Kelowna in March. Final selections will take place at the Regional Championship in Creston in February.

Ribbons:

Pre-Intro Interpretive – Rebecca Metcalfe silver STAR 1 Elements – Rebecca Metcalfe gold

Medal Standings:

Bronze Interpretive – Jordan Singer silver; Taylor Singer bronze

Silver Interpretive – Megan Cousins silver; Sarah Cousins silver; Tara Gleboff bronze; Zoey Crockart 4th; Hailey Gleboff 5th

Gold Interpretive – Allison Soukeroff 4th; Candice Soukeroff 5th STAR 4 U13 – Taylor Singer bronze

STAR 4 13&O – Tara Gleboff gold; Hailey Gleboff gold

STAR 5 U13 – Jordan Singer silver

STAR 5 13&O – Allison Soukeroff gold; Annika Cheveldave bronze

STAR 6 Women – Megan Cousins bronze; Sarah Cousins 4th; Zoey Crockart 5th; Candice Soukeroff 6th STAR 7 Women – Zoey Crockart 6th STAR 4 Elements – Taylor Singer silver

STAR 5 Elements – Jordan Singer gold; Tara Gleboff 4th; Allison Soukeroff 5th; Hailey Gleboff 6th

STAR 6 Elements – Sarah Cousins silver; Candice Soukeroff 4th; Zoey Crockart 5th; Megan Cousins 5th Gold Solo Dance – Zoey Crockart silver

Congratulations to all the STARSkaters for their hard work and dedication. Thank you to coaches Rachel Stewart and Alice Fischer-Albert.

Castlegar STARSkaters are back on the ice preparing for the East Kootenay Invitational which will be held in Kimberley in January.