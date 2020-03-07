Castlegar STARSkaters earn eight medals at regionals

The Castlegar STARSkaters club brought home eight medals from the regional championships, with Sarah Cousins, Jordan Singer and Taylor Singer making it on to the Kootenay Regional Team competing in Kelowna at the STARSkate Super Series Final.

Cousins and Jordan Singer both received a special Kootenay Region Champion award. Special recognition was given to Allison Soukeroff who received the Senior Coaches’ Artistic Award. A big thank you to coaches Rachel Stewart, Ashley Ross, Jordyn Eberts and Zoey Crockart.

Ribbons:

STAR 1: Sarah Hurd; Akaya Pacheco

STAR 2: Aydenn Batchelor; Anaya Molitwenik; Anastasia Salekin; Kailee Stewart

STAR 3: Carmen Glover; Lea Kooznetsoff; Stella LePage; Rebecca Metcalfe

Medals:

STAR 6: Jordan Singer, Gold

STAR 7: Jordan Singer, Silver; Sarah Cousins, Bronze

STAR 8: Sarah Cousins, Gold; Allison Soukeroff, Bronze

STAR 6 Elements: Jordan Singer, Gold; Allison Soukeroff, Silver

STAR 7/8 Elements: Sarah Cousins, Gold

Castlegar News