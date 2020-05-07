Castlegar Skating Club creates video to help spread unity during COVID-19 crisis

Skating members throw shirt over 20 times to each other in video through series of clips

The Castlegar Skating Club has created an online video to help spread unity during the COVID-19 crisis.

In the video, club members throw a black shirt to one another in a series of video clips while performing skating moves from their home.

The shirt is thrown more than 20 times between teammates during the video and shows that people can help each other overcome the crisis through shared interests and passions.

“Although COVID-19 may keep us apart through social distancing, our dedication as a club and our passion for skating will forever keep us united,” said a statement by the club in the video.

The video is already gaining traction online and has been viewed almost 400 times.

“I loved it,” said one person named Call on Youtube.

“Well that brought tears to myself,” said another person named Leslie Sharp.

The video joins a movement of heartwarming videos posted by SD 20 school staff and Tim Hortons staff in Castlegar to help people get through these difficult times.

The Castlegar Skating Club posted the video on April 26.

