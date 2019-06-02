Castlegar skating club celebrates season, presents awards

The Castlegar Skating Club celebrated the end of a successful season with their year-end annual banquet. Congratulations to all the STARTSkaters for their hard work and dedication. The club wishes good luck to graduating skaters Megan Cousins, Tara Gleboff and Zoey Crockart. Thank you to coaches Rachel Stewart, Alice Fischer-Albert, Ashley Ross and Zoey Crockart for a great year.
Special awards were given to the following skaters:
Junior Skater: Anaya Molitwenik
Preliminary Skater: Kaetlyn Hartleb
Intermediate Skater: Zoe Snowdon
Senior Skater: Megan Cousins
Most Dedicated Skater: Taylor Singer
Congeniality Award: Allison Soukeroff
Best All Around Skater: Sarah Cousins and Zoey Crockart
Program Assistant: Tara Gleboff
Interpretive Award: Hailey Gleboff
Gold Feet Achievement: Megan Cousins, Sarah Cousins, Hailey Gleboff; Tara Gleboff; Savannah Koorbatoff; Allison Soukeroff; Zoey Crockart