Castlegar skating club celebrates season, presents awards

Congratulations toall the STARTSkaters for their hard work and dedication

The Castlegar Skating Club celebrated the end of a successful season with their year-end annual banquet. Congratulations to all the STARTSkaters for their hard work and dedication. The club wishes good luck to graduating skaters Megan Cousins, Tara Gleboff and Zoey Crockart. Thank you to coaches Rachel Stewart, Alice Fischer-Albert, Ashley Ross and Zoey Crockart for a great year.

Special awards were given to the following skaters:

Junior Skater: Anaya Molitwenik

Preliminary Skater: Kaetlyn Hartleb

Intermediate Skater: Zoe Snowdon

Senior Skater: Megan Cousins

Most Dedicated Skater: Taylor Singer

Congeniality Award: Allison Soukeroff

Best All Around Skater: Sarah Cousins and Zoey Crockart

Program Assistant: Tara Gleboff

Interpretive Award: Hailey Gleboff

Gold Feet Achievement: Megan Cousins, Sarah Cousins, Hailey Gleboff; Tara Gleboff; Savannah Koorbatoff; Allison Soukeroff; Zoey Crockart