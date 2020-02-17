Castlegar skater heading to BC Winter Games

A Castlegar skater is off to the BC Winter Games.

Taylor Singer, 12, qualified to participate in the juvenile figure skating competition to be held in Fort St. John, Feb. 20 to 23.

Singer has been skating since she was five and trains with the Castlegar Skating Club and coach Rachel Stewart.

She says she is inspired by her older sister and Cole Stanbra. Stanbra was a Castlegar skater who has made a career of skating on cruise ship ice shows.

Qualifying has brought mixed emotions for Singer.

“I was happy, but nervous,” said Singer. “When it kicked in that I was going somewhere with people that I don’t really know and to a big competition, I was really nervous.”

Singer has been training both on and off the ice. Her coach has been helping her maximize the points in her program in order to achieve a personal high score.

“We have worked specifically on her required elements and choreography in isolation on and off the ice and in her full performance on the ice,” said Stewart, who has been coaching for 22 years.

Singer is preparing for the games by trying not to overthink competing.

“I just try to focus on the parts that I am confident about,” she said.

Right before she gets on the ice, she stays focused by keeping to herself and avoiding talking to anyone.

Stewart has been pleased with the way Singer has gained power and speed this year and added some more difficult elements.

By the time next year’s Winter Games roll around, Singer hopes to be there again and land a double axel and triple salchow.

