Castlegar Rebels team preview

See who's in the lineup for the Castlegar Rebels this season

Submitted by KIJHL

The Kootenay International Junior Hockey League (KIJLH) 2021-22 season began Oct. 1. Here is what you can expect as the Castelgar Rebels in the Neil Murdoch Division hit the ice.

The Rebels have a new voice on their bench in head coach-GM Arnie Caplan, who took over from Carter Duffin, who made the jump to the AJHL’s Lloydminster Bobcats.

Key Returnees: F- Cody Quinton, Justin Duguay, Mason Hartman, Jacob Moldenhauer, Colby Chavez-Leech, Jesse Courville-Lynch, Mitch Daines, D-Liam Wallace, Mitch Tessemaker, G- Ethan Lawczynski.

Rookies to Watch: G-Matteo Hueston, Ryder Graham, D- Aidan MacNeill, Tanner Truswell, F- Tanner Nyland.

Nyland – SAHA U18/Banff Hockey Academy – “He’s a big (six-foot-two, 201 pounds), strong power forward. He will be a good addition up front.”

Truswell – IHA U18 – “He’s a hard-working player with good, physical skills. He could be a solid D-man for us.”

MacNeill – SSAC U18 “He’s a big, smooth, puck-moving defenceman. He could be a really strong player in this league.”

Hueston – CAC Canadians “He’s been really good. He’s demonstrating really good poise for a young goalie and has played exceptionally well in camp.”

Graham – IHA U18 “He’s been excellent. He’s played a couple of pre-season games and has been exceptional in those games.”

Season outlook: “Our returning guys all have experience. I think it’s a good core and they all bring different components,” says Caplan. “Being able to add to that with a few additions as time goes on is probably going to enhance that. We want to get healthy, we have a couple of injuries.”

Coach’s quote: “We’ve definitely got some speed. I like the character that some guys are showing. We are still working on our recruitment on forward and defence and the competition in goal has been tremendous,” says Caplan. “We want to prepare our team systems and our structure. I think we are fairly well balanced.”

Players Advancing:

Colby Winia – Vancouver Island University (BCIHL)

Josh Wiens – Briercrest College (ACAC)

Jaedon Little – Briercrest College (ACAC)

Colton Aikens – Briercrest College (ACAC)

Jordan Adams – Dakota College (ACHA)

Andrew Rennie – University of Toledo (ACHA)

RELATED: KIJHL launches app featuring real-time game scores



newsroom@castlegarnews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Castlegar News