Castlegar Rebels shut out Grand Forks Border Bruins for 12th straight win

Castlegar Rebels forward Chris Breese battled one of the Grand Forks Border Bruins during Friday night’s game. (Chelsea Novak/Castlegar News)

The Castlegar Rebels shut out the Grand Forks Border Bruins at the Castlegar Complex on Friday night, claiming their 12th win in a row.

The win sends the Rebels into the Christmas break first in the Neil Murdoch Division, one point ahead of the Nelson Leafs.

Rebels forward Edward Lindsey scored the game’s first goal on a power play early in the first after the Bruins took a penalty for high-sticking. He was assisted by Vince Bitonti and Tanner Costa.

Less than three minutes later Jordan Wood scored, assisted by Lindsey and defenseman Ren Mason, giving the Rebels a two-point lead.

It was a tough battle to the net for the Rebels in the second, with a number of penalties called on both teams, but no power play goals — and then Bitonti finally found the net in the final minute of play, assisted by Lindsey and Chris Breese.

Things didn’t get better for the Bruins in the third, where the Rebels managed 16 shots on goal and two more goals — the first by Reid Wilson, assisted by Chase Daniels, and the second by Adam Diotte, assisted by Brady Daniels and Wilson.

The game ended 5-0 for the Rebels, who are now 4-0 against the Bruins for the season.

“It’s always tough when you’re playing this close to Christmas and it’s always an effort thing, and I think the boys played a really solid game,” said Angus Campbell, assistant coach for the Rebels.

Campbell also felt really good about the team’s defensive game.

“Our defensive game has probably been one of the best in the league lately and I think the best defense is always the best offense as well,” he said.

Head coach Bill Rotheisler had previously mentioned that the Rebels needed to improve on their power play and Campbell feels that it has improved.

“It’s on the upswing, which is good. We’ve been working on it lots in practice and we’re finally starting to execute and put in the work,” he said.

The Rebels next game is against the Spokane Braves on Saturday, Dec. 30 at 7 p.m. at the Castlegar Complex.