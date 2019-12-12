Castlegar Rebels’ losing slide continues

Rebels lose to Columbia Valley and Creston Valley, extending their losing streak to 10 games.

The Castlegar Rebels took more lumps over the weekend, losing 6-3 to Columbia Valley and 5-2 to Creston Valley, extending their losing streak to 10 games.

In the Friday match, the Rebels opened the scoring on a Frazier Mohler goal and later went up 2-1 when Justin Duguay scored, but Columbia Valley tied things up before the end of the first period.

There was no scoring in the second. The Rockies scored on a power play early in the third and never relinquished the lead.

Duguay finished the night with two goals and an assist while Ben Anderson had a couple of assists. Ethan Lawczynksi made 40 saves for the Rebels, who were outshot 46-27.

On Saturday, the Rebels once again opened the scoring, on an unassisted, shorthanded goal by Colby Chavez Leech. They led 2-1 after the first, on an unassisted Hunter Maximnuk marker.

Creston tied the game in the second and scored three unanswered goals in the third. Dawson Rattai made 22 saves for Castlegar. The Rebels only had 13 shots on goal, to Creston’s 27.

The Rebels were home to Spokane Tuesday evening, past the News‘ deadline. Colby Winia and Erik Nystrom were both eligible to play after each serving two-game suspensions stemming from penalties assessed in a Nov. 30 game against Nelson.

They next play a home-and-home series against Grand Forks, which begins Friday in Grand Forks and returns to Castlegar on Saturday for a 7 p.m. start.

A couple of wins for Castlegar could put them much closer to playoff contention, as the Rebels are now 6-15-0-4 and six points back of Grand Forks with three games in hand.

Jaedon Little leads the Castlegar scoring parade with five goals and 16 assists.