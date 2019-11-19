Castlegar Rebels drop weekend matches

Next Rebels home game is Friday at 7 p.m. against Fernie.

The Castlegar Rebels dropped both of their weekend games, 4-2 to Kimberley on Friday and 4-1 to Chase on Saturday.

The Rebels found themselves down 3-0 against the Dynamiters before beginning a modest comeback. Matthew Pfeffer and Tyson Soobotin each scored on the power play to narrow the gap to 3-2. Darby Berg assisted on both goals.

Kimberley added another goal in the third to put the game away. Ethan Lawczynski made 29 saves for the Rebels, who were outshot 33-27.

On Saturday, Castlegar actually opened the scoring on a Hunter Maximnuk goal and held a 1-0 lead after the first period, but Chase scored four unanswered goals in the second, two on the power play. Lawczynski made 26 saves. Chase had a 31-30 edge in shots.

The game got rough as Chase’s Luke Recchi was assessed 34 penalty minutes. Three other players were also tossed with game misconducts.

The Rebels’ record is now 6-10-0-0, placing them three points back of Grand Forks with three games in hand. Jaedon Little leads the team in scoring with five goals and 13 assists, followed by Darby Berg with seven goals and 10 assists.

Castlegar is home Friday at 7 p.m. against Fernie.