Castlegar racer takes modified title at Northport

NORTHPORT — Castlegar’s Darren Dudley kept his winning streak alive as he took the top spot in the Modified division with a third-straight Championship Title at Northport International Raceway.

The Columbia Truck and Tire-sponsored 32 started the year strong with a number of wins and never looked back.

“It was an awesome year,” said Dudley. “I raced near the front all season and kept the car in one piece. That’s what you have to do to have a shot to win races. There are some super fast cars racing at Northport, so it’s pretty cool to be bringing home the big trophy again.”

Official year-end standings for the Modified division:

(434) – Darren Dudley – 32 – Columbia Truck & Tire, Lordco Auto Parts

(362) – Jim Ripplinger – 16 – Columbia Glass, AM Ford, Benson Oil

(344) – Mark Wigen – 72

(268) – Stacey MacKinnon – 24 – Kootenay Chrysler, Rossland Collision 6. (215) – Rick McCreight – 48 – On the Spot Detailing, Speed Pro Signs

7. (214) – Gord Zaitsoff – 50 – GZ Contracting

9. (185) – Mitch Christiansen – 88 – Dell Transport

10. (167) – Kevin Seville – 8 – Kootenay Containers

11. (166) – Niki Hysen – 9 – Ernies Used Auto Parts

14. (077) – Lee-Ann Zaitsoff – 14 – GZ Contracting

Fever Four racer Zak MacKinnon also took home the Season Championship Title after an exciting year-long points battle came down to the final race of the season. The Keegs Towing 42 car had a great season that continued to impress with solid support from his MOB Racing teammates. It was a job well done considering that Zak was also in his rookie season and had to outrace local talent Nick Fitchett in the 11 car. Mackinnon is stepping up to the Modified division in 2018, driving an updated car that his father Stacey Mackinnon raced and won Championships with back in 1992 and 1993.

(409) – Zak MacKinnon – 42 – Keegs Towing

(316) – Nick Fitchett – 11 – H&R Block, AF Timber

With the 2018 schedule starting in late April, many drivers are already hard at work preparing their cars for the upcoming season.

“I can hardly wait to get back out there and put on a show for the fans,” said Dudley. “The track is improving every year and so is the quality of racing. I don’t see why next year won’t be another step up in the right direction, especially with racing under the lights.”