Castlegar Highlands return to Canada with gold

The Castlegar Bantam Highlanders travelled to Couer d'Alene, Idaho this past weekend

  • Dec. 14, 2017 12:00 a.m.
  • Sports

The Castlegar Bantam Highlanders travelled to Couer d’Alene, Idaho this past weekend and came home with the hardware, finishing first in the eight-team tournament.

Goalie Bryce Anderson had shutouts in all three games of the round robin.

In the final game, Bently Orlaw scored with 41 seconds left in the third, to send the game to overtime. The game then went to a shootout, where Blake Grantham scored the do-or-die tying goal and captain Rebecca Roberts scored the game-winner. It was truly a nail-biter of a final game.

We are so proud of this team, many who have played together for many years, and a shoutout to our coaches Chris Barlow, Andy Roberts and Daneve Mackie.

