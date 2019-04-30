Castlegar gymnasts shine at provincial championships

It was a very successful weekend for two veteran gymnasts from Castlegar’s Selkirk Challengers Gymnastics Club at the 2019 BC Provincial Championships (non-compulsory Junior Olympic levels) April 13-15 in Port Coquitlam.

“We are very proud of all the athletes that participated in BC Provincial Championships, both in the Provincial Compulsory JO level championship last week, and in this event,” said Head Coach Rhonda Saunders. “These athletes have worked very hard this year in order to achieve this success.”

Representing the club in Junior Olympic Level 6 in the 15-to-18-year-old-age group, Adriana Wilson took home the All-Around Silver medal, and also won Silver on vault. She placed fourth on floor, fifth on beam and sixth on uneven bars.

Lily Garthe competed in Junior Olympic Level 7, in the 15-to-20-year-old category. This is Lily’s last year with the club as she is graduating and heading to UBC next year. Lily placed top ten in two events, with a seventh on beam and eighth on uneven bars. She placed eleventh overall.

This follows an event the previous weekend where nine athletes from Selkirk Challengers Gymnastics Club all participated in their first provincial level competition, at the inaugural Compulsory Championships in Langley. There were a number of top eight results at this event too. In the JO 3 level (9 to 12 years old), Brynn Strelaeff placed sixth on vault; in JO 4 (13-15 years old), Jenna Postnikoff placed sixth on floor and seventh on beam; and in the JO 5 level (11-14 years old), Emma McLachlan placed seventh on Beam.

Selkirk Challengers gymnasts will also be competing at several events in the coming weeks, attending meets in Creston, Nelson, Kimberley and Kelowna.