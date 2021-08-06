Castlegar Girls on Boards group celebrates one year anniversary

The group has riders of all abilities and ages

Castlegar skateboard group Girls on Boards celebrated their first anniversary at the Castlegar Rotary Skatepark recently.

The group was founded by Katherine Michaux and her daughter Maren as a way to encourage girls and women to give skateboarding a chance.

“It’s a time to come together and not feel intimidated at the park,” says Michaux. “It can be hard showing up and being the only girl at the park.”

Following Maren’s interest Michaux decided to climb on a board herself for the first time at the age of 48.

“It is terrifying, I will not lie,” says Michaux. “But it is super fun and challenging.”

“It is exciting to watch the kids do it because they have no fear.”

She hopes to encourage girls to support one another, and cheer each other on.

The group is based on Facebook and there are about 65 members, most between the ages of six and 12.

Michaux says a lot of the girls are excited about watching the sport during the Olympics, especially the younger riders.

“It is a great year to promote skateboarding,” says Michaux.

Castlegar News