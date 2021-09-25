Castlegar Gentlemen’s Hockey League restarts with a new president

The Castlegar Gentlemen’s Hockey League (CGHL) officially kicked off its restart with their first board meeting since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Former president Bergen Price put his seat up for election as he is looking to roll back and enjoy the league from a playing standpoint.

“After nine years running the league, it’s time I stepped down and enjoyed just being a player again. I’d like to thank the previous presidents and our board of directors for building the league to where it is today.”

The board debated a couple options for president and in the end Brent Heaven was the unanimous decision.

“Brent is going to be an excellent president. He has deep experience in the game with his time as a player, coach and GM and director,” said Price.

Brent Heaven’s resume includes: head coach and GM of the Selkirk College Saints, Castlegar Rebels and Creston Valley WildCats, as well as the assistant coach and director of player personnel for the Trail Smoke Eaters. Heaven has won the KIJHL and BCIHL Coach of the Year honors, and multiple league championships with the Selkirk Saints program over his 15 plus years behind the bench.

Heaven said, “I have enjoyed my time away from the game over the past couple years. It has provided me with the opportunity to spend a ton of extra time with my young growing family. That being said, hockey has always been a strong passion of mine, and by taking on this role of president of the CGHL it will allow me to be more involved in the game I love while still allowing me the time I need to dedicate to my family.

“Being on the board of directors for the past seven years, I know that the past presidents, and directors have done a great job growing this league. I’m excited to continue what we have done over the years, and will continue on this same path. In the end we all want to work towards building this league up to be stronger than ever.”

The CGHL is looking for players and goalies for their draft planned for mid-October. They will be planning drop-in ice sessions as well. For more information or to get into the draft, please contact brentheaven19@gmail.com.



