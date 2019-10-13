Castlegar drivers lead the pack at Northport Speedway

Darren Dudley and Curtis Konkin were the champions in their class at the Northport Speedway

A pair of Castlegar racers made their city and country proud at an International Stock Car race in Northport on the weekend. Darren Dudley (above, driving No. 32) and Curtis Konkin (top, driving No. 64) both won their divisions at the final championship races at the Northport International Raceway on Saturday. Dudley won in the Modified Class with 496 points for the season, while Konkin finished first in the Super Stocks class with 581 points.

