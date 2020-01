The winning rinks were McKenzie (A event), Cooke (B), Nichol (C), and Knutson (D)

The Castlegar Mixed Curling League hosted its mixed Sunflower Bonspiel over the weekend. The winning rinks were McKenzie (A event), Cooke (B), Nichol (C), and Knutson (D), all from Castlegar. Photos: Jennifer Small

GREG NESTEROFF

Nelson Star

The winning rinks were McKenzie (A event), Cooke (B), Nichol (C), and Knutson (D)