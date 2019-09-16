Castlegar athletes excel at 55+ Games

Castlegar residents bring home 28 individual medals and six team medals.

Castlegar residents had a great showing at the 55+ B.C. Games last week, bringing home 28 individual medals and six team medals.

RESULTS:

Sue Hale — Four gold and two silver in swimming

Marilyn Johnstone — Gold and two bronze in swimming

Gordon Gibson — Three bronze in track and field

Cheryl Closky — Two gold and three silver in track and field.

Monique Pellerin — Bronze in tennis

Brian Marsh — Two gold and silver in cycling

David Lefelaar — Silver and bronze in cycling

Cal Herle – Gold in pickleball

Lynda Terry — Silver and bronze in triathlon

Annie Tarasoff — silver and bronze in bowling

Elmer and Elvina Monk — Bronze in cribbage

Cal Herle and Rob Fergusen — Bronze in pickleball

Nadia Doskoch and Ken Nickel — Gold in cribbage

Maureen Goetting and Roy Allen Percival — Gold in whist

Jim Swanson, Marnie Devlin, Paul Devil and Myrna Reichmuth — Silver in ice curling

The Sixers brought home silver in slo-pitch. The team features players from the West Kootenay including Castlegar players Michelle Johnston and Christine Wayling.

The Zone Six Kootenay Kings brought home silver in ice hockey. The team features players from the West Kootenay including Castlegar players Dave macKinnon, Grant Apostoliuk and Don Thompson.

