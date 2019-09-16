Castlegar athletes excel at 55+ Games

Castlegar residents had a great showing at the 55+ B.C. Games last week, bringing home 28 individual medals and six team medals.
RESULTS:
Sue Hale — Four gold and two silver in swimming
Marilyn Johnstone — Gold and two bronze in swimming
Gordon Gibson — Three bronze in track and field
Cheryl Closky — Two gold and three silver in track and field.
Monique Pellerin — Bronze in tennis
Brian Marsh — Two gold and silver in cycling
David Lefelaar — Silver and bronze in cycling
Cal Herle – Gold in pickleball
Lynda Terry — Silver and bronze in triathlon
Annie Tarasoff — silver and bronze in bowling
Elmer and Elvina Monk — Bronze in cribbage
Cal Herle and Rob Fergusen — Bronze in pickleball
Nadia Doskoch and Ken Nickel — Gold in cribbage
Maureen Goetting and Roy Allen Percival — Gold in whist
Jim Swanson, Marnie Devlin, Paul Devil and Myrna Reichmuth — Silver in ice curling
The Sixers brought home silver in slo-pitch. The team features players from the West Kootenay including Castlegar players Michelle Johnston and Christine Wayling.
The Zone Six Kootenay Kings brought home silver in ice hockey. The team features players from the West Kootenay including Castlegar players Dave macKinnon, Grant Apostoliuk and Don Thompson.
