Cascades soccer teams prepare for playoffs

Regina is the next stop for the UFV Cascades men’s soccer team, as they open the Canada West quarter-finals on Saturday against the Saskatchewan Huskies.
The club clinched a playoff spot on home field on Friday night, blanking the UNBC Timberwolves 1-0 with a dramatic goal by Andrew Peat in second-half time.
Peat headed home a perfect cross from Parman Minhas to guarantee a spot for the men, who return to the playoffs after missing in 2017.
The Cascades continued the late-game heroics against UNBC on Saturday, as Gurmaan Jhaj converted on a penalty kick late in the game to give UFV a 2-2 draw. David Parfett scored UFV’s first goal.
The pair of results left the Cascades with a final record of 7-6-2, good for third in the Pacific division. The playoff game against Saskatchewan kicks off at 5 p.m. Abbotsford time on Saturday.
It was also a successful weekend for the Cascades women’s team, as they picked up a win and a tie en route to qualifying for the playoffs. The women picked up an impressive 2-0 win over the Victoria Vikes on the road on Friday, with Brittney Zacharuk potting both goals.
The Cascades then traveled to UBC and played the Thunderbirds to a 2-2 draw on Saturday. The club trailed 2-0 at halftime, but Mackenzie Silbernage came up huge for UFV in the second half with a pair of goals.
The women finished with a record of 5-5-4 and placed fifth in the Pacific. They now square off against the Mount Royal University Cougars on Thursday at Langley’s Trinity Western University. That game kicks off at 6:30 p.m.